WWE WrestleMania 42 Ticket Prices Revealed Ahead of On-Sale Date

Fans eager to attend WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas now have a clearer picture of how much they’ll need to spend, as ticket prices for the two-day combo packages have surfaced. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, the following prices (before Ticketmaster fees and handling) have been set:

Section A1 (floor): $8,998.00

Section B (floor): $3,868.00

Section R101: $2,200.75

100 Level: $1,495.00, $1,303.54, $1,174.80

200 Level: $1,303.54 – $1,174.80

300 Section: $1,174.80

400 Section: $854.15

The official on-sale date for WrestleMania 42 tickets is this week, with combo passes covering both nights of the two-day spectacle. The event will take place in April 2026, marking WWE’s return to Allegiant Stadium following the success of SummerSlam 2021 at the venue.