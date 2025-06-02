WWE x AAA Worlds Collide To Feature Former Superstar

According to a new report from PWInsider.com, WWE is set to bring in several well-known personalities from the wrestling world for this Saturday’s WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event, streaming live from Los Angeles on YouTube (June 7, 2025).

Lince Dorado, former WWE Cruiserweight standout and independent high-flyer, is confirmed for the event.

Savio Vega, a Puerto Rican wrestling legend with previous WWE and AEW appearances, will also be involved.

Hector “Moody Jack” Melendez, the former TNA and AAA announcer, is reportedly playing a larger role with the AAA brand in WWE.

According to PWInsiderElite.com, Melendez is expected to be involved behind the scenes, not just at the Worlds Collide show, but going forward as part of AAA’s integration with WWE. Melendez has years of experience as an announcer and producer, having worked with LAX in TNA, as well as with AAA, WWL, and WWC.

Melendez has also previously collaborated with WWE’s Jeremy Borash, and is reportedly scheduled to be at the WWE Performance Center this week for event preparations.

The Worlds Collide crossover event is generating buzz as it continues to build bridges between WWE and international wrestling promotions, with even more surprise appearances possible this weekend.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full coverage and results from WWE x AAA Worlds Collide on June 7th.