WWE’s Most-Watched YouTube Videos For September Revealed

WrestleNomics has released the list of WWE’s most-viewed YouTube videos for September. The match between Penta and Roman Reigns on the September 14th episode of RAW topped the charts, garnering 3.27 million views.

Coming in second was the brawl between the Bloodline and 946 on the September 28th episode of RAW, which garnered 2.11 million views. The list also features highlights from AAA TripleMania 34 Nights One and Two. It’s important to note that YouTube changed its view-counting method on August 24th, so that even one second of viewing now counts as a view. Therefore, these numbers may not be directly comparable to those from previous months.

Here’s the complete list of WWE’s top 10 videos for the month:

1. Roman Reigns vs. Penta (WWE RAW 9.14.26): 3.27 million views.

2. The Bloodline engage in an epic brawl with the 946 (WWE RAW 9.28.26): 2.11 million views.

3. Sunday Night’s Main Event 9.6.26: 2.08 million views.

4. Sami Zayn vs. CM Punk (WWE SmackDown 9.11.26): 1.84 million views.

5. AAA TripleMania 34 Night One: 1.78 million views.

6. AAA TripleMania 34 Night Two: 1.70 million views.

7. Solo Sikoa waves the white flag to The Bloodline (WWE RAW 9.21.26): 1.67 million views.

8. LA Knight blasts Roman Reigns with a post-match BFT (WWE RAW 9.14.26): 1.64 million views.

9. Jaida Parker shocks The Bloodline (WWE RAW 9.28.26) 1.56 million views.

10. Oba Femi hurls Je’Von Evans onto The Vision (WWE RAW 9.21.26): 1.54 million views.