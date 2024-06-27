Zilla Fatu Set To Make His HOG Debut At High Intensity

By
James Hetfield
-

HOG (House of Glory) recently announced that Zilla Fatu will make his promotional debut at their High Intensity event on Friday, July 26th from the NYC Arena in Jamaica, New York, but there’s no word yet on who he will be facing.

Fatu is the son of the late great Umaga and the cousin of Roman Reigns, The Usoa and Solo Sikoa.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR