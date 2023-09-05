Zoey Stark Getting A Lot Of Praise Within WWE

Several stars were moved to different brands during the WWE Draft earlier this year, with some main roster talent going to NXT and others going to the main roster.

Zoey Stark was one of those NXT stars, and the company had high hopes for her based on her work in the developmental brand.

During her NXT run, she tore her ACL and meniscus in a three-way tag team ladder match in October 2021 while defending the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles with IYO SKY, but she battled her way back.

She has continued to make an impression on the main roster and has been paired with Trish Stratus throughout her feud with Becky Lynch. That feud came to an end last Saturday at Payback when Stark turned on Stratus after her steel cage match.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, “Stark has been getting great reviews from talent she’s worked with on the main roster, in addition to several backstage for how she’s handled the call-up and the duties associated with it.”

Stark was praised at the time for her perseverance in returning from a knee injury without missing a beat. This would pay off with appearances on Main Event and in the Women’s Royal Rumatch match earlier this year.