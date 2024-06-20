2024 Owen Hart Cup Tournament Brackets Revealed

The tournament brackets for the 2024 Owen Hart Cup has been announced.

AEW Dynamite this week featured the unveiling of the official brackets for the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Memorial Foundation Tournaments, which wrap up on July 10 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

They are as follows:

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. PAC

* Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi

* Rey Fenix vs. Jay White

* Jeff Jarrett vs. Wild Card

For the women:

* Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb

* Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hikaru Shida

* Mariah May vs. Saraya

Statlander and PAC advanced in the first pair of first-round bouts held on this week’s AEW Dynamite in Fairfax, VA.

The 2024 Owen Hart Men's Tournament is FIRE!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/JDNy0YTNHm — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) June 20, 2024