A “Neutral Source” Weighs In On What Allegedly Occurred With CM Punk And Jack Perry At AEW All In

As PWMania.com previously reported, CM Punk and Jack Perry had a “argument” around the launch of AEW Collision. Perry apparently wanted to use real glass for a segment, but Punk objected.

There was a spot involving a car windshield during Perry’s match against Hook at All In’s Zero Hour kickoff show. Perry appeared to be addressing CM Punk when he said to the camera, “It’s real glass, cry me a river.”

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer covered the various versions of the backstage altercation story involving Punk and Perry in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Meltzer revealed the following:

“Another version, and this would be a neutral source who was not a wrestler but was there and witnessed it and his version was that right after Perry came to the back, Punk went nose-to-nose with him aggressively and asked him if he had a problem. That person said Perry said he was just looking to get heat as a heel. Punk shoved him hard, Perry got in his face and in that version Punk sucker punched him and went for a choke. People immediately broke it up and Khan was yelling at Punk to let him go.

“That person said that once they were separated, Punk lunged in Khan’s direction but a number of people got in his way while Punk was yelling ‘I Quit.’ Monitors were knocked down during all this. [Samoa] Joe was very upset and went to calm Punk down.”

Another source told Meltzer that many wrestlers believe Perry and Punk are to blame for what happened. After hearing about the incident, it’s believed that talent was even more motivated to put on great matches, and Samoa Joe was viewed as a “real leader” for being able to calm Punk down.