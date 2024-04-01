A “Philadelphia Street Fight” Could Take Place At WWE WrestleMania 40

Currently, 12 matches had been officially announced for WWE WrestleMania 40. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, a 13th match is expected to be announced, with seven on WrestleMania Saturday and six on WrestleMania Sunday.

Meltzer stated, “The only match unannounced was made obvious Friday, with the Street Profits & Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross & Authors of Pain. As of last week, it was booked to be billed as a Philadelphia Street fight.”

As seen on SmackDown, Karrion Kross and Scarlett attacked Lashley and B-Fab backstage. The Street Profits lost their match against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller as a result of the distraction.

