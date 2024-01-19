A24 Set To Release New Action Figure Of Zac Efron As Kevin Von Erich

“The Iron Claw” movie, which was released in December of last year and is about the legendary Von Erich family, has had a really successful month or so as the movie has made $29.4 million against a budget of $15 million. The movie has also received a ton of rave reviews and has been applauded by the pro wrestling industry.

A24, the movie studio behind “The Iron Claw,” took to their official Twitter (X) account and revealed they are releasing a new action figure of Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich.

They announced, “Bringing the Iron Claw to YOU. Available for pre-order on the A24 Shop next month: the official Zac Efron-as-Kevin Von Erich Action Figure 💥”

The action figure shows Efron doing the signature pose for the Iron Claw finisher.

You can check out there post below: