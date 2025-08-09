John Cena & Kevin Hart To Star In New Netflix Action Comedy “The Leading Man”

John Cena and Kevin Hart are joining forces for a new Netflix action comedy titled The Leading Man, based on the comic book series by Jeremy Haun and B. Clay Moore.

According to Deadline, the project has been scripted by Jon and Erich Hoeber and will see both Cena and Hart serving as producers. Hart will produce through his Hartbeat company under its multi-film deal with Netflix, while Cena is also attached as an executive producer.

The film’s logline teases a mix of Hollywood satire and high-stakes action:

“When a self-absorbed movie star (Cena) discovers that his co-star/man in the chair (Hart) is an actual agent, he’s forced to swallow his pride and accept that action stars aren’t really action heroes… while trying to save the world.”

Hart has previously starred in Netflix projects including Fatherhood, Me Time, and Lift. Cena’s recent Amazon action comedy Heads of State was a major hit, ranking as the fourth most-watched Amazon MGM film in the platform’s history. He will also appear in Coyote vs. Acme and the upcoming second season of HBO Max’s Peacemaker.

Production details and a release date for The Leading Man have yet to be announced.