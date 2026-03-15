AAA Announces Noche De Los Grandes Event For May 30

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide kicked off its 2026 Rey de Reyes event on Saturday at the Auditorio GNP Seguros in Puebla, Mexico. During this event, it was announced that the company’s next major event will be Noche de Los Grandes, taking place in Monterrey, Mexico, on Saturday, May 30th. Tickets for this event will go on sale on Friday, March 20th.

Since being acquired by WWE last April during WrestleMania weekend, AAA has been experiencing significant success. WWE announced the acquisition of the Mexican promotion during WrestleMania 41 Night One. Subsequently, AAA secured a deal with Fox in Mexico and much of Latin America, leading to regular appearances by WWE stars on their programming.

This influence was clearly evident during the first week of Rey de Reyes, with notable participants including Bayley, the El Grande Americanos, Santos Escobar, and Dominik Mysterio, who defended the AAA Mega Championship against El Hijo del Vikingo in the main event.