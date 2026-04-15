Undertaker Announces Major Mask vs. Mask Main Event For AAA Show

As reported by PWMania.com, during Saturday’s Lucha Libre AAA show, The OG El Grande Americano and El Grande Americano II engaged in a brawl that took place throughout the arena. Following their altercation, Americano II issued a challenge to the OG Americano for a Mask vs. Mask Match.

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently announced on his Twitter (X) account that this high-stakes match will be the main event at AAA Noche De Los Grandes. The event is scheduled to take place at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, on Saturday, May 30th.

Undertaker wrote, “Circle the date on your calendars! Mask vs. Mask will take place at #AAANocheDeLosGrandes on May 30th at Arena Monterrey. This will be intense!”