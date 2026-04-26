AAA Set To Reveal New General Manager

In last week’s episode of Lucha Libre AAA, Dorian Roldan urged his mother, Marisela Peña Roldan, to appoint him as the General Manager of the WWE-owned Mexican promotion. She replied that she would consider it.

During Saturday’s show, Marisela announced that she would be searching for a new General Manager over the next few weeks. The new General Manager will be revealed in the episode airing on May 23, which is set in Mexico City.

Marisela Roldan said, “It’s been exactly a year since we made history at WrestleMania, and now it’s time to make history again. After a few weeks of careful reflection, I’m proud to announce that AAA will have a new General Manager. For the next few weeks, I will be looking for the best candidate to assume this super important and powerful role and take lucha libre to heights never seen before. The new General Manager will be named live on Saturday, May 23, here in Mexico City. Thank you all for your incredible support, and prepare yourselves because with the new General Manager in AAA, nothing will be the same.”