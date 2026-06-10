AAA Confirms Date And Location For Verano de Escandalo 2026

In a previous report by PWMania.com, it was mentioned that AAA was considering holding another PLE-style event before TripleMania 34, and Verano de Escándalo was expected to fulfill that role.

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide has officially announced that the 2026 Verano de Escándalo will take place on Saturday, July 25, at Arena San Marcos in Aguascalientes, Mexico. This event information is also available on the ticketing platform Boletomovil. This announcement adds another significant event to AAA’s calendar as the promotion continues to build momentum heading into the second half of 2026.

In recent years, Arena San Marcos has become a regular host for this event, having held Verano de Escándalo three times in the past four years. Following Verano de Escándalo, AAA will shift its focus to TripleMania 34, which is scheduled for two nights in September. The first night will take place on Friday, September 11, in Las Vegas, and the promotion will return to Mexico for the second night on Sunday, September 13, in Mexico City.

While no matches have been officially announced for either Verano de Escándalo or the nights of TripleMania, one championship match has already been confirmed for the September 13 card. AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio is set to defend his title at TripleMania 34, although his challenger has yet to be announced.