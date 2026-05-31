AAA TripleMania 34 Night One Location Officially Announced

PWMania.com previously reported that during WWE Backlash 2026, it was announced that this year’s TripleMania 34 will be a two-night event. While the location for Night Two on Sunday, September 13, at Arena CDMX in Mexico City was revealed, the venue for Night One had not been announced at that time.

Following this announcement, WrestleVotes on Fightful Select reported there is a belief within WWE that Night One may take place somewhere in the United States, as the promotion aims to integrate more Lucha Libre elements into its programming.

WWE held Week One of the AAA Noche de Los Grandes event on Saturday, during which the company announced that Night One of TripleMania 34, scheduled for Friday, September 11, will take place at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As of now, no matches have been announced for TripleMania 34, but fans can expect several WWE stars to compete at AAA’s biggest event of the year.