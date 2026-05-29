AAA Reportedly Planning Return Of Verano de Escándalo This Summer

Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select reports that AAA is planning for its summer premium live event, Verano de Escándalo. This initiative has been in development since WrestleMania 42 weekend, with TKO involved in the planning.

Historically, Verano de Escándalo has taken place between June and August since 2009, when it was moved to the summer months instead of the fall.

The report indicates that the scheduling may be flexible this year due to TripleMania being expanded to a two-night event.

If Verano de Escándalo proceeds as planned, July 25th appears to be the likely date.

In the meantime, AAA is hosting its latest major event, Noche de Los Grandes, this weekend. The event will feature a Mask vs. Mask Match between The Original El Grande Americano and El Grande Americano II.