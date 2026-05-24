Rey Mysterio Named New AAA General Manager

Recently, PWMania.com reported that Marisela Pena, the President of AAA, announced that a new General Manager for the company would be revealed on Saturday, May 23rd.

Saturday night’s episode of Lucha Libre AAA TV opened with this significant announcement. Marisela, alongside AAA legends, current roster members, and her son Dorian Roldán, described the new General Manager as a “visionary” who will lead the promotion into a new era.

To the excitement of the fans in attendance, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio’s music played, and the lucha libre legend made a grand entrance to a huge reception. He was welcomed by the talent, AAA legends, and finally, Marisela Pena.

We also got a glimpse of Dominik Mysterio’s reaction backstage, and, as expected, he did not seem pleased. In the ring, Rey took the microphone and remarked that it was a full-circle moment for him, as this venue was where he began his career long ago. He expressed gratitude to the fans for their support and promised to elevate the company to new heights.