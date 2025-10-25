AAA Heroes Inmortales XVII Results – October 25, 2025

The following results are from Saturday’s AAA Heroes Inmortales XVII event at the Juan de la Barrera Gymnasium in Mexico City, Mexico, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– Niño Hamburguesa, Pimpinela and Lady Shani defeated Dalys and Vipers (Abismo Negro Jr. and Taurus).

– Mascarita Sagrada defeated Mini Abismo Negro.

– Galeno del Mal defeated El Fiscal.

– Laredo Kid (c) defeated Jack Cartwheel, Aerostar and Lince Dorado in a Fatal 4-Way Match to retain his AAA Cruiserweight Championship.

– Lady Flammer (c) defeated Natalya and Faby Apache in a Triple Threat Match to retain her AAA Reina de Reinas Championship.

– El Hijo del Vikingo cuts a promo and calls himself the greatest AAA Mega Champion of all time. Vikingo also compared himself to Canelo Álvarez and called the fans hypocrites for supporting Dominik Mysterio over a Mexican wrestler. After responding to the crowd’s “Alberto” chants by telling them to let it go, El Grande Americano then interrupted him and called him a short man. Americano also said Vikingo is like Canelo, who is losing in Las Vegas. Vikingo then challenged Americano to a match at the 11/28 tapings before the two eventually exchanged shots and had to be separated by security.

– Lola Vice defeated Chik Tormenta in a Singles Match.

– Psycho Clown and Pagano (c) def. New Generation Dynamite (Forastero and Sansón) in an Open Challenge Match to retain their AAA Tag Team Championship. After the match, The Wyatt Sicks (Erick Rowan, WWE Tag Team Champions Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis and Nikki Cross) attacked Psycho and Pagano with chairs.

– The Judgment Day’s WWE Intercontinental Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio (c) def. LWO’s Dragon Lee to retain his AAA Mega Championship. After the match, El Hijo del Vikingo attacked Dominik Mysterio, as did Dragon Lee, until El Grande Americano came out to help Dominik. After Dominik left, El Grande Americano thanked the fans and ended the night by singing the traditional “Cielito Lindo.”