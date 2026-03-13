AAA Lucha Libre World Cup Reportedly Set For May 30

According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, plans are in place for the Lucha Libre World Cup to take place on Saturday, May 30th, at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico.

The report also mentioned that the previously rumored plans for a U.S. taping of AAA On FOX appear to be “in flux,” as a source within AAA pushed back against that notion. Additionally, it is important to note that WWE is advertising a show on the same date at Gimnasio Olímpico in Mexico City.

The report states that both Fightful and WrestleVotes have confirmed that the U.S. taping had been internally listed at one point, with WrestleVotes noting that the event was planned for the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.

The Lucha Libre World Cup has been held several times by AAA since 2015, with the most recent event taking place in 2023. This event features teams representing different regions of the world, showcasing talent from various international promotions as well as AAA.

AAA’s next major event is Rey de Reyes, which will take place this weekend and will be broadcast in three parts via AAA On FOX, airing on FOX in Latin America and on YouTube in the U.S.