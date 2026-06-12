Backstage Reason Revealed For AAA TripleMania 34 Heading To Las Vegas

PWMania.com previously reported that AAA is scheduled to hold this year’s TripleMania 34 over two nights. Night 1 will take place at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, while Night 2 will be held at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE and AAA decided to hold the first night of TripleMania 34 in the U.S. because WWE is seeking sponsors and television deals for AAA. Meltzer noted that potential sponsors are unlikely to travel to Monterrey or Mexico City, making Las Vegas a more convenient option.

Meltzer also mentioned that WWE and AAA intended to host the event in a smaller, more intimate location, as such settings often enhance the experience for attendees. He emphasized that this show is not aimed at maximizing ticket sales or attendance but rather at attracting important figures who might invest in the product in the United States.

Furthermore, Meltzer explained that AAA was acquired by WWE and TKO not to become the largest company in Mexico, but rather to generate revenue globally, particularly in the U.S. market, where financial opportunities are significantly greater.

AAA TripleMania 34 Night 1 is set for Friday, September 11th, in Las Vegas, while Night 2 will take place on Sunday, September 13th, in Mexico City.