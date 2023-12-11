Ace Steel Expects AEW Brawl Out Incident To End Up On “Dark Side Of The Ring”

Ace Steel recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling With Rip Rogers Live podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Steel spoke about how the incident with CM Punk that led to his release from AEW will likely end up on a future episode of Dark Side of the Ring, as well as his thoughts on Punk’s return to WWE at Survivor Series in his hometown of Chicago in November.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his exit from the company, noting that his wife is the only one that could tell the story because so many others involved aren’t allowed to discuss it: “Well, I worked with a lot of great people, some great, some not so much. Family still exists in this business, there are things none of us can say, and none of us will, you know, I think my wife’s the only one who could probably tell the story since she was there. Maybe someday. You don’t f*ck with family. We came out just fine. You might hear something; I’m sure it’s gonna be on f*cking Dark Side of the Ring someday; I laughed at the time, going, ‘All this sh*t’s gonna be on Dark Side of the Ring someday,’ you know, someone’s going to want to know.”

On CM Punk’s return to WWE in November at Survivor Series in Chicago: “I’m very proud of my number one student that I’ve ever coached in the world for heading back to show the world who the f*ck he is… The reason people hate him or whatever is he’s not about the bullsh*t, and the guy doesn’t take sh*t, and he doesn’t take it lightly. And when you’ve had enough sh*t, you either explode, or you take care of business yourself, and you defend yourself.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.