Adam Cole Believes We’re In A Truly Special Time In Pro Wrestling

We’re in the midst of a “truly special time” in the pro wrestling industry.

Adam Cole thinks so …

..BAY-BAY!

One-half of the “Better Than You Bay-Bay” ROH World Tag-Team Champions with MJF took to Twitter (X) on Tuesday and wrote about how we are in a “very special time” for pro wrestling right now.

“We should all be so proud of how amazing Pro Wrestling has been across the board,” he wrote. “What an amazing time for our industry…a moment in time I will never forget!”

Cole continued, “As a wrestler, as a fan, this is truly a special time. 🙏♥️”

Check out the actual post embedded below courtesy of Adam Cole’s official Twitter (X) page.