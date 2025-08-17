Will Ospreay Aims To Break World Record At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

AEW star Will Ospreay has laid down an ambitious challenge to fans ahead of this year’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view in his home country of England: help him break a Guinness World Record.

On Saturday morning, Ospreay took to social media to highlight the current world record for the loudest indoor arena crowd set at 130.4 decibels during a Kansas Jayhawks basketball game in 2017. His goal? To shatter that record inside London’s O2 Arena on August 24.

“The Aerial Assassin” will be competing in the show’s blockbuster main event, where he teams with Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Darby Allin, and Hiroshi Tanahashi to face the group of Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, The Young Bucks, and NJPW’s Gabe Kidd in a 10-Man Lights Out Steel Cage Match.

The card is stacked even further, with “Hangman” Adam Page set to defend the AEW World Championship against MJF in the other main event.

With over 16,000 tickets already distributed for Forbidden Door at The O2, matching the size of the venue that previously set the record—Ospreay believes the hometown crowd could realistically make history.