Tony Khan Fires Back At Troll Claiming WWE Will Shut Down AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has once again shown he’s not afraid to clap back at critics on social media.

Following Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision, a fan on X responded to Khan, writing that they “can’t wait” for WWE to eventually shut down AEW.

Khan didn’t waste words in his reply. Instead, he posted a GIF from Star Trek along with the sarcastic caption: “that’ll be the day.” The short but sharp response was a clear dismissal of the troll’s prediction.

In recent weeks, reports have surfaced suggesting WWE wants to position TNA as the No. 2 promotion in the business.

Khan has also addressed recurring criticism that AEW lacks long-term storytelling, calling it a “false narrative” that doesn’t reflect the actual product.