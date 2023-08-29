Adam Cole Comments On “Handsome Jack” From Borderlands Ring Gear At ALL IN

Adam Cole had some cool ring attire for the record-breaking AEW premium live event over the weekend.

The new ROH World Tag-Team Champion with MJF took to social media this week to comment on the significance of his special ring gear from Sunday’s AEW ALL IN 2023 show at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

“On the biggest night of my career in front of 81k people at AEW All In,” he began, “I had to pay tribute to the greatest Video Game villain of all time.”

Cole’s ring gear was an homage to Handsome Jack from the hit-series, “Borderlands.”

“The “God Damn Hero.” #HandsomeJack @Borderlands,” he wrote.

Check out the ring gear in Adam Cole’s post below.