Adam Cole Thinks Jay Lethal Is Most Underrated Wrestler In AEW

Who do you think the most underrated wrestler is on the All Elite Wrestling talent roster?

Adam Cole has an answer.

BAY-BAY!

The popular pro wrestling star recently appeared as a guest on Superstar Crossover for an interview, during which he spoke about Jay Lethal being underrated.

“Jay Lethal. Without question,” he said when asked who the most underrated talent is in AEW. “When I say underrated, I know Jay works for AEW, so a lot of people could say he’s not necessarily underrated, he’s on television every week, but sometimes I don’t think people realize how much of a complete package that Jay Lethal is. He is, bell-to-bell, easily [in the] top three I’ve ever been in the ring with as far as a guy who can do anything and everything.”

Cole continued, “He’s an amazing babyface. He’s an amazing heel. He’s amazing on the microphone. You could throw him in a tag team match. You could throw him in a 45-minute singles match. He could open the show. He could be in the middle of the card. He could main event. All of it fits. Jay is one of those guys you can absolutely always 24/7 depend on. He is one of the best pro wrestlers I’ve ever had the pleasure of sharing the ring with and I feel like not enough people talk about how he’s one of the best of our generation. I think Jay Lethal is unbelievable.”

Check out the complete interview at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.