Adam Copeland (Edge) Says “It Felt So Free” To Be Out There During His AEW Debut

Adam Copeland (Edge) made his debut with the company during the 2023 AEW WrestleDream PPV event.

Copeland was shown reflecting on his appearance after returning to the backstage area in the AEW Dynamite Control Center video.

He said, “That was so much fun man. I just mentioned to somebody, I felt free out there. I’ve always said when I come out I try and throw as much energy as I can at the audience, hoping that they throw it back, and then we’re in this thing together. And then that’s what it felt like tonight. Seattle was there throwing it back at me, and that’s the kind of night that you never forget. Yeah, just, man… free. And it felt so free.”

