Adam Copeland Speaks Out About Mercedes Mone Signing With AEW

Adam Copeland recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Copeland commented on Mercedes Mone signing a contract with AEW and how she is in a similar scenario as him after leaving WWE:

“For her, AEW is a blank canvas with a brand new palette of paint. For me, it was the same. I saw Swerve, The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, Claudio, FTR, all these names I’ve never crossed paths with. It’s the same with Mercedes–think of how much fun she’s going to have here. Think of all the new opponents.

I think it’s super exciting. I love that AEW is here to bring a different product to the industry. Now there’s Okada, Ospreay, Mercedes, plus all of us already here, and that makes one hell of a roster.”