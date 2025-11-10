Report: AEW Not Expected To Release New Video Game Anytime Soon

In July 2023, AEW released its first-ever video game, titled “Fight Forever.” The game has received mixed reviews from both fans and critics.

Despite AEW President and CEO Tony Khan keeping the possibility of another game open, there have been no updates on a new release.

According to Sean Ross Sapp in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, when asked about AEW’s plans for a new video game, he mentioned that the company has “learned some major lessons” from the development of Fight Forever. As a result, he does not expect another game to be released anytime soon.

Sapp also noted that AEW is unlikely to announce a new game as far in advance as they did with Fight Forever, which was initially teased in 2020, three years before its release.

Additionally, Sapp reiterated that AEW owns the rights to the game engine, should they decide to create a new game.

Fight Forever featured arcade-style gameplay reminiscent of classic titles like WWF No Mercy but faced criticism for its limited modes and customization options.