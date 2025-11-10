Ricochet And Mercedes Mone Take Shots At Ric Flair And Ricky Steamboat

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW announced during Saturday night’s episode of Collision that wrestling legends and WWE Hall of Famers Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair will be appearing at this Wednesday’s Dynamite Blood & Guts special. The event will take place at the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, a city where Steamboat and Flair had many notable matches during their prime.

AEW star Ricochet and AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné took to their Twitter (X) accounts to share their thoughts on Steamboat and Flair’s upcoming appearance.

Ricochet wrote, “I’m better than both these old farts. #Ahaa 👑” Moné responded to Ricochet, writing, “Me too! 🤑 #UltimoMone”

Moné is set to compete in the first-ever Women’s Blood & Guts Match. She will be teaming up with The Death Riders’ Marina Shafir, “The Megasus” Megan Bayne, and the Triangle of Madness, consisting of “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart. They will face off against AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander, the Babes of Wrath team (Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron), Mina Shirakawa, and Jamie Hayter.

Ricochet last appeared in an AEW ring on the October 29 episode of Dynamite. He participated in a four-way match against The Opps’ AEW World Trios Champion Samoa Joe, The Hurt Syndicate’s “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley, and “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” HOOK. Samoa Joe won the match, earning another opportunity for the AEW World Title.