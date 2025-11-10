Update On Miranda Alize And Nixon Newell Walking Out Of AEW Collision

This past Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision was initially set to feature Miranda Alize and Nixon Newell (known as Tegan Nox in WWE) facing off against TayJay (Tay Melo and Anna Jay) in a tag team match. However, the match was canceled.

According to a report from PWInsider.com, Alize and Newell were scheduled to lose to Melo and Jay, but they refused, leading them to walk out on the promotion before the show began.

The report also indicated that Alize and Newell were upset about having to lose again after their debut match. As a result, Hyan and Maya World stepped in to replace them at the last minute, earning backstage recognition from AEW for their willingness to fill in.

It was reported that neither Alize nor Newell are currently under contract with AEW. Newell was released by WWE in November 2024, ending her time as Tegan Nox. She and Alize made their AEW debuts on the October 25th episode of Collision.

Alize quickly commented on the situation via her Twitter (X), stating, “We have SOOOOOOOO much to say ……………” She also retweeted a fan’s comment that read, “I presume this was the match against Tegan Nox and her girlfriend that was meant to happen last week, but I agree they deserve some credible wins and not just quick squash matches.”

