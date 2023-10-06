Adam Copeland Talks Wanting To Wrestle For NJPW At WrestleKingdom

WWE Hall of Famer Adam “Edge” Copeland recently spoke with Justin Barrasso from Sports Illustrated on a number of topics including how it’s really significant for him to have a blank canvas at this point in his career.

Copeland said, “I’m driven by challenges. If you’re not, you’re not going to stick around as long as the guys who are do. There is a reason The Undertaker lasted as long as he did. He thrived on challenges, and challenged himself to recreate his character and to see if he could hang with those new talents. For me, it’s really significant to have a blank canvas at this point in my career.”

He commented on wanting to wrestle for NJPW at WrestleKingdom as well as wanting to compete at Tokyo Dome and face stars like Kazuchika Okada, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega and several others.

“I’ve never wrestled at Wrestle Kingdom. I’ve never wrestled at Tokyo Dome. How about a match against Kazuchika Okada? That would be pretty cool. I’m pretty excited by that. How about Jon Moxley? Hell yeah. A singles match in AEW against Bryan Danielson? Miro? Claudio Castagnoli? Kenny Omega? Will Ospreay? Adam Page? Chris Jericho? Malakai Black? FTR in a tag? Teaming with Darby against the Young Bucks? Facing Darby? Facing Sting? A promo battle with Eddie Kingston? The possibilities, they’re keeping me awake at night. These new matchups are all super exciting. It all starts next week against Luchasaurus.”

Copeland also spoke about how stepping into an AEW ring is very exciting for him.

“The realization fully hit when I was staring at Sting in the ring. I know WWE like the back of my hand. I know Edge. I don’t know AEW. It’s new to me. That is very exciting for me. It’s like starting from scratch, but with a lot more experience.”