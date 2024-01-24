Additional Details On WWE RAW Moving To Netflix In 2025 For Subscribers

As previously reported by PWMania.com, WWE’s flagship show, RAW, will be moving to Netflix in 2025, a deal that is worth $5 billion over ten years. WWE President Nick Khan then confirmed that the show is going to remain on Monday nights.

Alex Sherman of CNBC took to his official Twitter (X) account and provided some additional details on RAW moving to Netflix. According to Sherman, Netflix subscribers who opts to pay for the no-ad deal will be able to watch the show without any ads even though RAW comes with a ton of commercial breaks, instead fans will get continued in-ring action.

