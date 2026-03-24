AEW All In: London 2026 Approaching 20,000 Tickets Sold

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is scheduled to hold its All In: London 2026 pay-per-view (PPV) at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Sunday, August 30th.

Pre-sale tickets for the event went on sale on March 16, and general public tickets were released on March 20.

According to Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com, nearly 20,000 tickets have already been sold for the event. This aligns with earlier reports from WrestleTix on Twitter (X) that AEW has distributed 19,883 tickets for All In: London thus far. The current seating configuration can accommodate up to 37,396 fans.

Wembley Stadium previously hosted the 2023 and 2024 editions of AEW’s All In. Last year’s event took place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, attracting an impressive crowd of 81,035 fans and generating a live gate of over $10 million.

In contrast, the attendance for the previous year’s show was 23,759.