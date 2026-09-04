AEW All In: London 2026 Could Be Highest-Buying PPV In Company History

AEW All In: London 2026 reportedly delivered historic pay-per-view business for the company, with early estimates putting the event at between 210,000 and 230,000 buys.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the current estimate would make All In the highest-buying pay-per-view event in AEW history.

The figure does not include television numbers, which are not yet known.

International PPV purchases were reportedly more than 50% higher than AEW’s average for 2026, with the earlier start time believed to have helped boost the event outside the United States.

Despite that earlier start potentially being less favorable domestically, U.S. buys were also reportedly up by more than 50% compared to AEW’s 2026 average.

Meltzer noted that the strong performances of All In, Revolution and Full Gear have helped make the six-month stretch beginning with Revolution the most successful period in AEW history when measuring both average buys per event and total PPV purchases.

That stretch reportedly surpassed the company’s previous high point following CM Punk’s arrival in AEW.

If the current All In estimate holds, the event would also rank as either the largest or second-largest traditional pro wrestling PPV audience since WWE launched the WWE Network in 2014.

AEW President Tony Khan has additionally confirmed that All In: London was the company’s most successful event in terms of HBO Max PPV purchases since AEW pay-per-views became available through the streaming service in September 2025.

All In took place on August 30 at Wembley Stadium in London, England, with Will Ospreay defeating Kenny Omega in the main event to capture the AEW World Championship.