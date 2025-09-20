It’s Saturday, and this weekend, you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns this afternoon at 2/1c with the Saturday Night Tailgate ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show leading into the AEW All Out: Toronto pay-per-view event from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Featured below are complete AEW All Out: Toronto results from Saturday, September 20, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 2-8pm EST.

AEW ALL OUT: TORONTO RESULTS – SEPTEMBER 20, 2025

The live stream for the pre-show is now officially underway. Renee Paquette welcomes us from the ring inside the empty arena. She is joined by Bryan Danielson and RJ City. A video package airs promoting the Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. FTR match. The pre-show panelists then give their thoughts on the bout.

Now we see a special look at the Coffin Match pitting Jon Moxley of The Death Riders one-on-one against one of the pillars in AEW in Darby Allin. Danielson, City and Paquette then share their in-depth analysis into this highly-anticipated bout as well.

From there, we shift gears and take an extended look at the story behind the four-way title tilt with the AEW Women’s World Championship at stake. The panelists weigh-in after that, with Danielson claiming Kris Statlander is too distracted and least likely to win.

The talk moves on to the TBS Championship bout on today’s card, with “Nine Belts Mone” defending one of her many titles when she puts the TBS strap on-the-line against the returning former first-ever AEW Women’s World Champion Riho.

Meanwhile, on the AEW Saturday Tailgate show, The Opps duo of Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs opened up with a win, defeating the WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) in tag team action. The finish came when Joe locked in the Coquina Clutch on Drake, forcing the tap-out to secure the victory.

In the second AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl match, Daniel Garcia of The Death Riders defeated Katsuyori Shibata of The Opps in singles action. The finish saw Marina Shafir get involved, providng a distraction as Garcia was tapping out. Since the referee didn’t see it, Shibata went at Shafir, but Garcia blindsided him and connected with a Gotch Style Piledriver and arm trapped Curb Stomp for the win.

Back on the AEW All Out: Toronto “Zero Hour” pre-show, Bryan Danielson, Renee Paquette and RJ City continue to run down the lineup and air video packages for different matches scheduled for the PPV portion of today’s big event from inside the ring in the empty arena.

The final two AEW Saturday Tailgate matches saw The Conglomeration and Paragon team of Hologram, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong pick up a win over The Frat House trio of Cole Karter, Preston Vance, and Griff Garrison in a quick match, while Harley Cameron, Mina Shirakawa, Queen Aminata and Willow Nightingale defeated Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, Julia Hart and Skye Blue in an 8-Woman Tailgate Brawl to wrap things up.

From there, on the Zero Hour pre-show, Bryan Danielson, Renee Paquette and RJ City explain how fans can order the AEW All Out: Toronto pay-per-view live in their respective markets through their respective platforms. The AEW All Out: Toronto ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show wraps up there. It’s time to go ALL OUT with All Elite Wrestling in Toronto!

Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. FTR

No chance that WWE will be forcing fans to choose between seeing Adam Copeland and Christian Cage’s long-awaited in-ring reunion in their hometown of Toronto, or the mega Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena opener at WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN later this evening, as AEW is starting All Out: Toronto with the big tag co-featured bout.

The AEW All Out: Toronto cold open video package airs to get things started for the pay-per-view portion of today’s highly-anticipated special event. We head to ringside for an electric crowd and pyro as we welcome Bryan Danielson to the announce desk.

Another video package, this time focusing on the Copeland/Cage vs. FTR feud going into our opening contest. We cut to Cage & Cope (or Cope & Cage) saying hi to Wendel Clark and Bubbles from Trailer Park Boys, with Cage trying not to be his usual self.

This all brings us back to ringside as Adam Copeland makes his entrance first to a huge pop from the crowd as he walks down the ramp. Cope enters the ring as the Toronto crowd sings his theme for another big pop. His music dies down from there.

We then hear the crowd cheer again as Christian Cage makes his way out, showing a good deal of respect for the former Patriarch. All that joy gets sucked out of the arena as FTR come out, accompanied by Big Stoke to a chorus of boos. It’s time for match number one at AEW All Out: Toronto.

The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. We’ve got an insanely hot crowd for this one, as you’d expect. Dax and Cage kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. We hear the crowd break out into a loud “Oh, f–k the Revival” chant, mocking FTR’s old WWE ring names.

In our first physicality of the evening, we see Cage and Harwood lock up. They back into the corner as they fight it out before the ref intervenes. Another collar and elbow tie-up, this time Dax taking Cage to the mat before stepping on him. Cage fights back, sending Harwood to the corner to slam his head against the turnbuckle.

Cage targets the previously-broken nose of Dax as he tags in Cope, and a double team leads to a nearfall. Dax makes the tag to Cash, who goes for a side headlock on the Rated R Superstar before taking him to the mat. Cope fights back, eventually hitting a Lou Thesz press before tagging in Cage.

Another double team, this time getting a two count on Wheeler. Christian sends him to the corner for some hard strikes and a bite as the crowd is chanting to ask Cage if he’ll, uh, be their dad. Dax makes the tag by this point, fighting Cage to the corner as the crowd once again tries to rile him up.

Harwood pays little mind to this as he takes Christian to the mat before Wheeler tags in for a stomp. Cage slowly fights to his feet, only to be sent back down as Dax tags in. Dropkick by Harwood into a chin-lock. Cage fights back to his feet, but is unable to make the tag as Wheeler keeps Cope away from the apron.

He then slides into the ring for a double team on Cage allowing for a two count for Harwood. Wheeler tags in and goes up the turnbuckle, jumping into a boot from Cage instead, and Christian makes the tag to Cope. Dax tags back in but he and Wheeler face the wrath of Copeland, who takes Harwood to the mat for a near-fall.

Wheeler tags in, but gets taken down by Cope…who acknowledges an old rival of his for a Canadian five-knuckle shuffle followed by a Death Valley Driver! This only gets Copeland a two count, however. Cope rethinks his strategy as he goes for a Sharpshooter, and Wheeler tries to intervene before Cage slides in for one of his own on Cash.

While being trapped, FTR help each other out enough for Harwood to reach the ropes for a break. C&C set up for an homage to the Hardys but Cage gets sent into Cope, forcing him to land on his little Edges on the top rope before FTR set up for the Power and the Glory. This gets a near-fall, and they go for Shatter Machine.

Cope then strikes, connecting with a Killswitch for the cover, until Stoke pulls the ref out of the ring to stop the count! Stoke enjoys this until some music hits, and Beth Copeland (aka former WWE Superstar “The Glamazon” Beth Phoenix) comes out to lay out Big Stoke.

In the midst of this, Cope gets another near-fall before chaos ensues, while Beth carries Stoke to the back. FTR set up for a spike piledriver, but Cope manages to kick out at two! FTR argue with the ref on this before looking for a Shatter Machine, only for Cope to fight back with an Impaler on both men.

Cope heads to the corner, looking for a spear on Wheeler, only to run into a Shatter Machine! Wheeler makes the cover, but Copeland kicks out once again. Another Shatter Machine connects, but Cope still fights back. Cage keeps Dax from intervening as Cope lands a spear on Wheeler to get the pin and the win.

Once the match wraps up, Beth Copeland returns to ringside to stand alongside Cope and Cage after the match, but Nick Wayne and his mother come out to some boos. This allows FTR to blindside Cage and Cope, with Sabian handcuffing Cope.

Meanwhile, FTR land a spike piledriver on Christian Cage. They see Beth Copeland trying to take the handcuffs off Cope, and she tries to fight back before the pair set her up for a spike piledriver as well. The crowd booed the ever-loving crap out of this, as you would expect.

Winners: Adam Copeland & Christian Cage

Eddie Kingston vs. Big Bill

Will “The Mad King” really be making his in-ring return tonight in “The Great White North?” We’re about to find out now, as the video package airs to tell the story leading up to our second pay-per-view match of the evening, which features Big Bill vs. Eddie Kingston.

Out first is Big Bill, accompanied by (DEFY World Champion) Bryan Keith as the crowd show a mix of respect and dislike. They head to the ring as the crowd chants for Eddie Kingston, and pop big style when his music hits. Eddie makes his way out with a “Claudio Sucks Eggs” t-shirt to a huge pop and “Eddie” chant.

He storms down to the ring to get this match underway. The two immediately go at it, until Bill takes Kingston down with a big boot. He takes Eddie to the ropes to continue the attack, sending him to the mat before mocking the former ROH World Champion.

Kingston isn’t having any of it as he fights back to his feet. Bill does even more damage to Kingston before getting a near-fall, only for Eddie to fight back leading to a set of machine gun chops and an exploder suplex sending the big man to the canvas. He goes back after Bill, who lands some heavy blows and a big side slam.

Another side slam connects but it’s only good for a two. Bill looks for a chokeslam, but Kingston reverses into a DDT. He gets to his feet for a Hurriken, but Bill kicks out at one and gets to his feet, landing a boot on Kingston to send him to the mat hard. Eddie goes to the corner as Bill charges at him, but Kingston dodges for a roll up for two.

Kingston then follows with a Hurriken that lands just enough for the victory. Bryan Keith comes running in as he and Bill look to attack Kingston post-match, until the lights go out and HOOK makes his way out for the save! He locks Keith in Redrum before pushing him into a Hurriken by Kingston. The pair stand tall.

Winner: Eddie Kingston

Tables & Tacks Match

MJF vs. Mark Briscoe

The pre-match video package airs to get us ready for our next match of the evening here at AEW All Out: Toronto. It’s about to get bloody in the Scotiabank Arena, as the “Tables and Tacks” match between Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Mark Briscoe is up next.

MJF and Briscoe make their respective ring entrances. The bell sounds and off we go. MJF leaves the ring, clearly not wanting anything to do with this as Briscoe empties the buckets to form a tack circle on the canvas. Briscoe eventually gets after MJF, looking to invoke Cactus Jack before MJF fights back.

He breaks away from a Jay Driller attempt to get back into the ring, and the two start trading blows with the tacks lurking below. They take turns looking to body slam the other onto the tacks, before looking to drive each other’s face into the pile instead. MJF uses the ref to distract Briscoe.

He then finally gets the opening he needs to body slam Briscoe onto the tacks. He pushes the face of Mark into the tacks next, before leaving the ring to gloat as he grabs a table from ringside, only to close it up, pushing it under the ring. This gets a “we want tables” chant as Briscoe tries to fight back

MJF hoists him up for a big wheel slam back onto the tacks for a pin. Mark kicks out at two, but this just encourages MJF to do even more damage using the tacks, even force-feeding him a few before landing a punch. MJF takes Briscoe to the ropes for a back body drop onto the tacks, not once but twice as Mark struggles to get back up.

MJF props him up against the ropes before going for one more back body drop, but Briscoe lands on his feet! MJF hits the ropes for a clothesline, but now it’s Mark who sends MJF down with a back body drop onto the pile of tacks! This gives Briscoe a second wind.

Briscoe fires up as the crowd comes to life again. He lands a series of strikes on Friedman, who lands on his feet on a back body drop attempt only for Briscoe to land a kick forcing both men into the tacks. Briscoe is back on his feet as he catches MJF with a chokeslam onto the tacks as well, getting a close near-fall in the process.

From there, he goes for a Froggy Bow but MJF rolls out of the ring, which leads to Briscoe landing a dive on him before pulling a table out from under the ring. He props it up against the barricade before grabbing a chair, a nod to Sabu.

He gets the drop on MJF sending both men through the table on the outside. Briscoe brings Maxwell around the ring before setting up the other table to set MJF upon, and lands a Cactus Jack elbow sending MJF through that table as well! Mark goes for the third table MJF tried to hide, setting that up as MJF slides into the ring.

Briscoe goes after him, only for MJF to catch Mark with a pocket sand style attack, sending tacks into the face of Briscoe! This sends him staggering but he takes the fight back to MJF. Briscoe leaves the ring, pulling out a chair that has tacks on it before heading back into the ring.

However, MJF makes him face his own music with a tombstone piledriver onto the chair before getting a close two count. Max leaves the ring long enough to grab the table, bringing it into the ring to set back up before leaving the ring again. He grabs a couple bags from under the ring, dumping two piles of tacks onto the table.

He then goes after Briscoe in the corner. He looks for a powerbomb, but Briscoe fights back with some punches to break free. Max catches Briscoe on the corner, but this leads to the two slugging it out on the top turnbuckle. MJF blocks a Jay Driller attempt.

MJF bites Briscoe, and Mark responds in kind, forcing MJF to stagger toward the corner as he lands a Froggy Bow to drive MJF through the table and the tacks. He goes back up for another Froggy Bow, but he isn’t finished with MJF as he sets up for a Jay Driller for good measure. He follows up with the pin and the win.

Winner: Mark Briscoe

Parking Lot Segment

Lexy Nair approaches an arguing Anthony Bowens, Max Caster and Jerry Lynn in the parking lot. Caster told Nair to get lost, as Lynn said he jumped through a lot of hoops to get them a tag match next week against Swirl.

Both refused, but Lynn said if they don’t show up, they’ll be suspended. Caster and Bowens bicker like an old married couple until Caster shoves Bowens, who turns back to hit him, but Caster was gone.

The Hurt Syndicate vs. Ricochet & The Gates of Agony

The pre-match video package airs to get us ready for our next match of the pay-per-view card. We’ve got Trios action coming up next, as The Hurt Syndicate team of Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and MVP take on Ricochet and The Gates of Agony duo of Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona.

The Hurt Syndicate make their ring entrance to the best theme song in the business by Westside Gunn. Ricochet and The Gates of Agony also make their way out. The bell then sounds to get things officially off-and-running in this trios bout. MVP and Bishop Kaun kick things off for their respective teams at the onset.

MVP calls out Ricochet to tag in. So, that’s who we start with as Ricochet does everything he can to avoid MVP before tagging Kaun back in. Kaun and MVP lock up, exchanging holds before MVP knocks Bishop back. Kaun responds with some shots before MVP fights back for a front slam.

He gets a cover but only gets a two count as Kaun kicks out. The tag is made to Shelton, who gets sent to the corner by Kaun but absorbs some punishment before landing some shots of his own. Kaun sends him back into the corner, but Benjamin turns things around for an ankle lock before taking Bishop down for a two. Tag to Lashley now.

Ricochet looks for a chance at revenge as he tags in…only to be beaten down by Bobby leading to a back body drop. MVP tags in, and he gets his hands on the man who ran his mouth for weeks leading into this before getting a near-fall. MVP clears the GOA off the apron before sending Ricochet into the corner for a kick and an exploder suplex.

He has the upper hand until the Gates get involved, a tag to Kaun allowing him to attack the leg of MVP. He does some more damage before Ricochet tags back in, mocking the Syndicate as he continues to wear down MVP. MVP has to spend some time fighting back before making the tag to Benjamin, who goes off on Ricochet and the GOA.

He then focuses on Ricochet in particular for a German suplex. He follows suit with a suplex on Bishop Kaun, before grabbing both men for a double decker suplex. Lashley makes a blind tag as Liona looks to intervene, only to be cleared out before Lashley lands a spear on Kaun for the cover.

Ricochet breaks it up with a 450 splash to save the match for his team. In the midst of all this MVP gets a tag back into the match, going after Ricochet as Lashley and Kaun go at it before Bishop sends Bobby to the corner. Liona comes in as the Gates attack.

Benjamin makes the save before the action spills to the outside. The Gates, Lashley, and Benjamin go at it some more until Ricochet lands a dive to take Lashley and Benjamin out. The latter two lean against the barricade before Toa gets launched into the pair. Meanwhile, GOA help set Ricochet up for a Spirit Gun to MVP for the victory.

Winners: Ricochet & The Gates Of Agony

TBS Championship

Mercedes Moné vs. Riho

Now it’s time for our first championship contest of the evening, as “Nine Belts Moné” Mercedes Moné puts her TBS Championship on-the-line against the former first-ever AEW Women’s World Champion Riho. The pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to this one.

The ring entrances for the champion and challenger take place, with Moné having a Magic Mike-style entrance playing off her many title belts. The bell sounds to get this title tilt officially off-and-running. Moné goes after her challenger, mocking her as she shoves Riho away, and Riho responds with a two-count.

She also breaks away from a Statement Maker attempt to go for a single leg crab, before Moné turns around and kicks out of a pin attempt to force a break. She finally gets to the ropes for leverage, getting to her feet before locking up with Riho in the middle of the ring. Riho has the champ up against the ropes.

Riho gives her a break to mock her dance before Moné drops her to the mat to show off her own moves. Riho gets back into it, however, sending the champ to the outside before landing a double foot stomp off the apron. She then gets onto the announce table to land another stomp for good measure.

She then brings the champ back into the ring before going up top. Moné dodges the third stomp attempt, only to take a head-scissors by the challenger followed by a dropkick. Riho sets up for a crucifix bomb, but only gets a two count.

Mercedes rolls out of the ring as Riho goes up top, forcing the challenger to drop down to the apron, where Moné trips her up, catching her with the apron itself before sending the challenger into the announce table. She follows up with a Meteora before bringing Riho back in the ring.

She only gets a two-count on the follow-up pin attempt. Mercedes and Riho go back at it before Moné lands a dropkick for a two count, and the champ sets up a pendulum swing for more damage, leading to another near-fall. Moné goes for a flying surfboard stretch, but Riho manages to break free as she looks for a single leg crab.

She gets the move cinched in, wrenching it back, but the champ grabs Riho’s hair to finally break the hold. Riho isn’t done however, as she sets Moné up for a Statement Maker of her own. Mercedes struggles toward the ropes before getting the challenger on her shoulders for a two count to release the hold.

Instead, Riho just goes right back after her, setting up a near-fall in response. Both women fight to their feet now, before Riho drops the champ with a dragon suplex for a cover and a two count. Mercedes starting to turn things back around as she gets Riho on the top turnbuckle for a kick.

She follows that up with a super-plex that turns into a Three Amigos for good measure. Moné goes up top for a frog splash, but she lands onto the knees of the challenger, who gets Mercedes propped up on the turnbuckle for a double foot stomp leading to a two-count.

From there, Moné lands a lung-blower on Riho to get back into it, followed by a a sunset powerbomb into the turnbuckle and a running kick for a two count. Moné goes back on the attack for a double knees, but the challenger catches her in a single leg crab that she once again wrenches back on before Moné manages to grab the ropes.

We see Riho back at it, hitting a German suplex with a bridge for a two count. She lands another suplex for another near-fall, and a Northern Lights suplex that Moné narrowly kicks out of. Mercedes uses the ref as a shield to set up for a gouge of the eyes, and a lung-blower followed by the Money-Maker to retain.

Winner and STILL TBS Champion: Mercedes Moné

AEW Unified Championship

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mascara Dorada

From one title match into another. We see the pre-match package to build-up the three-way title tilt with the AEW Unified Championship on-the-line. “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada vs. “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mascara Dorado is up next.

Back inside the Scotiabank Arena, the ring entrances for the champion and two challengers wraps up, the final formal pre-match ring introductions are finished up, and the bell sounds to get this three-way title tilt officially off-and-running.

The recent tension between Okada and Takeshita is set aside so the pair can target the CMLL star, taking turns going after the luchador before Okada is sent out of the ring. Dorada tries to take advantage before Takeshita takes him down for a two count.

The luchador sends the Alpha to the corner, but an attack from Okada leads to Takeshita taking a dropkick that sends him to the floor. Dorada sends Okada to the outside as well, but the two Don Callis Family members catch him trying to make a dive.

That leads to Takeshita landing a brain-buster that sends Dorada onto the ramp. He brings the luchador back into the ring amidst a “f–k Don Callis” chant to continue the damage, but only gets a near-fall for his effort. Dorada starts to fight back, sending the Alpha to the outside, but gets tripped up by Okada on the opposite side.

Okada enters the ring to go after the luchador as the crowd gives out to Callis some more. Okada goes after the mask of Dorada before taking him to the mat for another near-fall, just as Takeshita slides in to stand off against Okada. He briefly attacks Takeshita before focusing on Dorada.

He sends the luchador into the corner twice, the second time leading to a running shoulder tackle to send Dorada to the mat. Dorado fights back with an arm drag, sending Okada out with a dropkick as Takeshita comes sliding in only to get sent back out.

We see a big dive by Dorada take out Okada, and another big spot takes out the Alpha on the other side. Okada comes in after Dorada, but gets dropped with a unique driver by the luchador for a two count, only for Okada to fight back with a scoop slam.

He climbs up top for an elbow drop and gives the people what they want, before Takeshita comes in for another face-off. The two go at it until Takeshita hits a rolling elbow and even a Blue Thunder for a close two count. Okada just barely kicked out to keep this one alive.

Now we see Dorada comes in, sending Okada out as he takes the Alpha out with a destroyer for a two count. He hits a 450 splash but is pulled out of the ring by Okada after, allowing the champ to go up top before Takeshita intercepts him.

They go at it on the top before Dorado jumps in, landing a hurricanrana to send both men crashing to the canvas. From there, a follow-up pin attempt by Doradao, first on Okada and then Takeshita, only gets two-counts across the board.

Okada and Takeshita fight back to send Dorada to the outside, before staring each other down and going at it. They trade offense landing hard strikes into a tombstone piledriver that leaves both men laying on the mat…just as Dorada climbs the turnbuckle.

A 450 splash misses but Dorada gets a standing moonsault press on Okada instead, forcing Takeshita to break the pin attempt. Dorada fights him off before going back to the top…landing a 450 splash onto the knees of Okada. Takeshita with a big lariat but it only gets a two count.

Konosuke Takeshita turns his attention to Okada, laying in some heavy offense that leads to a close near-fall over the champ. All three men are down but slowly fight their way back to a vertical base with strikes aplenty. This brings all three up to their feet as it continues to go back and forth.

That is, however, until Takeshita sends both opponents up and over with a German suplex. Dorada lands on his feet and manages to take the Alpha down before sending Okada to the outside. Dorada goes up top, but Takeshita cuts him off at the pass.

Superplex by Takeshita, only for Dorada to block a Raging Fire. Takeshita lands another Raging Fire instead, but Okada breaks up the pin and the two go at it one more time before a dropkick takes the Alpha out of the proceedings, followed by a Rainmaker lariat on Dorada to retain. We see some more Okada-Takeshita tension afterwards.

Winner and STILL AEW Unified Champion: Kazuchika Okada

Coffin Match

Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin

AEW All Out: Toronto is about to take a dark turn. Things are always dark when it involves Jon Moxley. Things are always dark when it involves Darby Allin. Things are always dark when it involves a Coffin. This match has all three. After the video package, we return inside Scotiabank Arena.

On commentary, the guys grill Bryan Danielson about what he whispered to Darby Allin and made him promise during their intense sit-down one-on-one interview heading into AEW All Out: Toronto this evening. Once again, “The American Dragon” makes it clear he’s not telling.

We hear the familiar sounds of Jon Moxley’s theme music. Out comes The Death Riders leader accompanied by Marina Shafir through the crowd as always. As he is making his usual custom entrance to the ring, we see Darby Allin appear out of nowhere. The fight gets going between these two instantly.

Mox and Darby continue to brawl through the crowd. Darby ends up landing a Coffin Drop off a balcony onto Mox. This slows things down a great deal before the two get back up and at it, as Mox regains control bringing Allin back toward ringside.

He slams Darby down hard, mocking him only for Darby to throw a drink at him to turn things around. The brawl between these men has finally arrived at ringside, as Darby takes a bite out of Mox to regain the upper hand. He lands some hard shots to the head of Mox.

Jon Moxley then sends Darby into the coffin to get back into things offensively. The coffin gets opened, but we see Darby climb up to get the drop on Mox, sending both men into the coffin and breaking it. Ouch. The crowd went wild for that.

The action continues, as Mox manages to be the first one back up, taking advantage of the damage done to Allin to bring him around the ring as he starts setting up one of the other coffins. The rest of the Death Riders arrive at ringside to help Mox bring a coffin into the ring.

Having done this, Mox talks about giving Darby “one more chance” before telling the rest of the Riders to head to the back aside from Marina. Mox slides into the ring, staring down Darby as we see even Marina is heading to the back now.

Mox gets the coffin open as he brings Darby toward it…only to slam the lid shut on Darby’s hand! He follows up with some punches to the head of Darby, yelling at the former TNT Champion as he goes. Darby manages to break free of his predicament before Mox goes back at it with some stomps.

Darby starts to fight back before Mox catches him for a choke before Darby scrambles to the nearest corner. He pulls off a turnbuckle cover, revealing a fork has been hidden away, and he uses it on the head of Mox, busting him open to break free from the grip.

Allin then lands a Coffin Drop on the former AEW World Champion and leader of The Death Riders, before slamming the coffin lid on Mox’s hand. Hard, too. From there, he then takes Mox to the mat with a Scorpion Death Drop, as the crowd erupts. Mox is trying to recover now as Darby leaves the ring to grab a steel pipe.

As he comes back in Mox catches him to send him onto the closed coffin. He grabs the fork, but Darby stops him from using it, only for Mox to start biting into him. He props Darby onto the coffin now, landing a Death Rider DDT that sends him face-first onto the coffin. Mox opens the coffin to put Darby in.

Instead, we see that Darby’s got the pipe in his hand and that helps block the coffin from being closed. He attacks Mox before leaving the ring, where we see Bryan Danielson next to a duffel bag telling Darby to “Do it! Do it!” Darby obliges, opening the duffle bag to reveal a large plastic bag.

This is the same thing that Jon Moxley and The Death Riders used on Bryan Danielson to end his career in his last-ever match in AEW. He slides back into the ring, putting the bag over the head of Mox to choke him out before slamming him to the canvas.

Mox tears the bag open as Darby sends him into the coffin, only for PAC to arrive and intervene. “The Bastard” hoists Darby up before sending him over the top rope onto the coffin outside. He brings Darby back into the ring now, grabbing a body bag from nearby before putting him into the bag and zipping it up.

He then puts Darby into the coffin and Mox kicks the lid close to bring this match to an end. The Death Riders return to ringside to assist Mox in taking the coffin with Darby in it back up the ramp. That is how the Coffin Match wraps up. The show moves on from there.

Winner: Jon Moxley

Orange Cassidy Returns On Wednesday

Backstage, we hear from The Conglomeration as Mark Briscoe calls out three of Don Callis’s men for a trios match at Dynamite against himself, Hologram, and he checks with Kyle to see if the last man is ready to come back.

The response we get relayed from O’Reilly is “Whatever.” With that and a sly thumbs up from the group, we get confirmation that Orange Cassidy makes his return to action this Wednesday.

AEW Women’s World Championship

“Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Thekla vs. Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter

It’s time to determine the top dog in the women’s landscape in All Elite Wrestling, as the four-way showdown for the AEW Women’s World Championship between reigning title-holder “Timeless” Toni Storm and challenges Thekla, Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter is up next.

Back live, the champion and challengers make their respective ring entrances. The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. All four women quickly go at it, with things quickly spilling to the outside. Thekla takes control as she sends Hayter and Statlander to the guardrail before hitting a suplex on the champ to drop her on the ramp.

She brings Hayter back into the ring, taking her belt off to whip Hayter and Toni when the champ comes in to intervene. Hayter manages to stop Thekla for a moment, before the Toxic Spider lands an elbow on her. Toni goes on the attack and hits the corner, where Statlander tries to intervene before Thekla cuts in.

She knocks Kris down before landing a spider suplex on Storm. Statlander tries to get involved and gets sent out of the ring, before Hayter takes a spider suplex from Thekla. Statlander climbs the turnbuckle to intervene once more, and instead takes the third spider suplex.

After that, we see Thekla start a spider walk only to get cut off by the champ, and we get back into chaos between all four women before Hayter takes control with a lariat as the action continues. Thekla blocks a suplex for a big forearm strike, and things break down once more leading to a choke-bomb by Storm on Thekla.

Hayter lands a lariat on Kris after taking a forearm, and this leads to all four women down on the mat. They make it back to their feet as Statlander takes control for a moment, only to be sent out of the ring by Storm and Hayter. The standoff between them is stopped by a chop block from Thekla, only for Storm to intervene.

Thekla manages to fight them off on the ropes for a brief tarantula before Statlander drops Thekla to get back into the match. Statlander gets taken down with a German suplex by the champ, who lands a hip attack and Storm Zero for the cover, but Hayter breaks the pin to save the match for herself.

Hayter takes control landing some hard shots on Storm, leading to a Hayterade to get a near-fall before Thekla breaks the pin. She sends Hayter away before locking in a neck crank strangle on the champ, who manages to counter by getting Thekla on her shoulders for a near-fall.

Hayter gets involved again, leading to a fight between Thekla and Hayter on the apron, before the Toxic Spider sends Hayter to the floor with a spear. As this is going on, Statlander gets after the champ with a hard strike before using a seatbelt clutch for the win to become the new champ. Harley Cameron celebrates with her.

Winner and NEW AEW Women’s World Champion: Kris Statlander

AEW World Tag Team Championship 4-Way Ladder Match

Brodido (c) vs. The Young Bucks vs. JetSpeed vs. Hechicero & Josh Alexander

Now it’s time to shift gears and prepare for the four-way ladder match to determine the AEW World Tag-Team Champions. Brodido duo Brody King and Bandido defend against The Young Bucks team of Matt and Nick Jackson, the JetSpeed duo of “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight, as well as Josh Alexander and Hechicero.

Back at ringside, we get our entrances for the next match starting with the Young Bucks, who get their normal entrance for the first time, followed by Don Callis introducing Josh Alexander and Hechicero to the ring. Rounding out the entrances are JetSpeed and the champions Brodido.

The pre-match ring introductions for the champions and challengers wraps up, and the bell sounds to get this tag-team title tilt officially off-and-running. Hechicero and Alexander take control early, clearing the ring aside from Bandido for a Mad Scientist Bomb.

JetSpeed get back into the ring to put a stop on things, before Brody gets in and we end up with a ladder standoff between the champs and JetSpeed. This gets stopped by the Bucks, who double-team Bandido after clearing the ring. The crowd reacts.

Bandido rebounds to send Nick out of the ring, and hits a knee on Matt for good measure…but Nick stops the 21 Plex. Chain wrestling of a different sort ensues as waistlock after waistlock all comes to a halt with Brody hitting a German suplex sending three men away.

Matt and Nick fight back to get a dive on their opponents, but Kevin Knight catches them with a dive before Bandido does the same. Brody grabs a ladder as Bandido gets back on his feet, only to get taken out by Speedball who tries to get the ladder set up in the ring after, only for Hechicero and Alexander to stop him in his tracks.

Brody gets back in the ring, sending Alexander into the ladder after it’s been propped up in the corner, before Hechicero dodges the same fate, which forces Brody to run right into the ladder on the cannonball. Bandido catches his fellow luchador with a big slam onto the ladder as well.

The Bucks get involved before turning their attention toward Bailey. On the other side of the ring, we see Alexander and Hechicero taking out Knight before helping the Bucks deal with Speedball. An alliance is brewing between the teams, before Brody sends them out of the ring with a ladder.

He goes for a dive on the outside, only to be met with a ladder to the face. A lot of brawling ensues between the eight men on the outside, before a table gets set up by the Don Callis Family pairing. The Bucks prop up a ladder using the apron and ring steps, trapping Brody on it before getting the drop on him for added damage.

The alliance between the Family and the Bucks comes to an end when the Bucks try to set up a ladder in the ring to go after the titles, only to be cut off by Hechicero and Alexander. This comes to an end with a double superkick by the Bucks, who then use the ladder to drop Hechicero and send Alexander to the floor.

They go after JetSpeed next, only to be fended off by a splash from Knight to turn things around. JetSpeed sets up the ladder to ascend, but King cuts them off. Knight lands a pendulum DDT to send King to the mat, before he and Bailey send him to the outside as Bandido slides in.

He takes JetSpeed down before climbing the ladder, but Knight leaps off the rope for a clothesline sending him off the ladder to the mat, while Bailey lands a moonsault to keep the rest of the field on the floor! Nick comes into the ring and goes up the ladder, before Knight pushes the ladder to send him flying to the outside.

Knight goes up but is cut off by Matt, while Nick tries to climb up before getting caught by Bailey. Knight jumps onto the shoulders of an approaching Matt and it turns into a game of chicken, before Brodido intervene to clear the ring out. Alexander sneaks in for a German suplex on Brody, before Bailey gets involved to gain an opening.

He goes up the ladder before Alexander intervenes, taking Bailey off his game before propping a ladder up in the corner. Josh climbs the other side of the ladder in the middle, trading strikes with Speedball before getting sent to the mat, just as Hechicero intervenes, setting up a surfboard stretch against the ladder.

Bailey manages to break free of the hold before stepping up onto the top of the ladder, just to land a backflip double knee to sandwich the luchador against the ladder. Both men drop as we see Bandido make his ascent, before Alexander climbs the other side. They trade strikes.

Bandido sets up for a sunset flip to drive Alexander into the ladder. Moments later, he gets caught with a DDT by Matt as we see Nick and Bailey going up the turnbuckle. What follows is three men falling off the turnbuckles, last of which being Bailey when King catches him for a driver onto a ladder propped up on the outside.

Everyone is on the floor outside until Knight slides into the ring, looking to get the ladder in the right spot before climbing up. Matt comes running in to intercept him, and they trade strikes until Matt drops to the canvas. Alexander takes his place, sending Knight off the ladder.

Nick jumps up from the ropes to knock Josh off as well. Hechicero cuts him off, sending him to the ropes as Brody climbs up to get involved…before Alexander comes back to catch King with a rack bomb. Alexander is sent away by Knight as he climbs up, only to face Hechicero at the top.

Matt tries to cut him off, and eventually the Bucks and the Family lift the ladder to send Knight through a table set up on the outside! The Bucks are sent out of the ring as Hechicero climbs the ladder, only for Alexander to take a BTE Trigger from the returning Bucks who send Hechicero off the ladder before climbing up.

Brody cuts them off, sending the Bucks flying before Bandido comes into the ring to climb the ladder. He manages to get one of the belts followed quickly by the other to retain. Brody King and Bandido celebrate their win after retaining the AEW World Tag-Team Championships.

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag-Team Champions: Brodido

Jurassic Express Reunites

Once the match wraps up, however, we quickly learn that things are just getting started. Brodido head up the ramp to celebrate as we see the Young Bucks alone in the ring, but not for long, as Jack Perry shows up to attack them as the crowd explodes.

Romero tries to intervene but to no avail, before the Bucks go back after him. They set up for a BTE Trigger but Jack Perry is smiling before the lights cut out. We got to the screen to see Jack Perry uncovering something, before coming to the realization that it was Perry who resurrected Luchasaurus.

We head back to ringside where Luchasaurus is standing behind the Bucks, laying them out before standing alongside Perry. He takes off the belt that reads “Killswitch” and, after a moment, throws the belt to the crowd to signify that he is back to being Luchasaurus.

The reunion of Jungle Express is punctuated by the infamous “Tarzan Boy” song playing to a huge pop from the crowd inside Scotiabank Arena. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus hug it out for another loud ovation to wrap up the eventful post-match scene.

Darby Allin Sets Jon Moxley On Fire

Backstage, Jon Moxley insists it’s all over, sitting near the casket containing Darby Allin. The other Death Riders head out in their truck as Mox continues to insist it’s all over.

Out of nowhere, Darby pops out of the coffin to attack Mox. He gets Mox into the body bag now, talking about pulling Mox into the fire as he sprays something flammable over the bag.

From there, Darby Allin shockingly lights the body bag on fire. It is up in flames now as a bunch of All Elite Wrestling staff rush to the scene to try and put the flames out as Darby is held back.

AEW World Championship

Hangman Page (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

It’s main event time!

The pre-match video package airs to set the stage for our final match of the evening here at AEW All Out: Toronto, as “Hangman” Adam Page puts his AEW World Championship on-the-line against Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family, with Fletcher vowing no one from The Don Callis Family will interfere, or he will be stripped of his TNT Title.

Kyle Fletcher makes his way to the ring. Out next comes the reigning, defending AEW World Champion to a big pop and chants of “Cowboy sh*t!” from the Toronto crowd. The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running after the ring introductions are finished up.

At the bell, we see things get off to kind of a slow start, as Kyle shouts down the champ before sending him to the corner in a lock-up. Kyle stays on the attack, wrenching the arm of Page to keep him on the mat as the crowd boo the challenger.

Kyle hits the ropes but takes a boot to the face by the Hangman, who follows with a chop as the crowd encourages him further. Fletcher lands a chop of his own before the two trade strikes. Kyle fakes the champ out to land a thrust kick, sending Page to the ropes. He keeps at it, attack Page until the ref intervenes.

Page turns it around, sending Kyle into the corner for some punches before backing away. This gives Fletcher an opening for a moment, before a lariat by Page sends the TNT Champion to the apron…only for Kyle to take Page by surprise with a kick sending him to the floor.

Page starts to fight back with a forearm, sending him to the ring steps, but Fletcher responds by sending the champ over the guardrail and into the crowd. Fletcher seems to back away here, but it’s just to gain some running distance as he launches himself into the champ.

Page takes a while but manages to get back into it, sending Fletcher back into the ring for a back suplex and a nearfall. He then sends Kyle into the corner for a chop, but the challenger turns it around to send Page to the ropes, only for the Hangman to send him over the top and to the outside.

Fletcher manages to intercept a moonsault attempt, shoving the champ off the turnbuckle and into the guardrail instead. With the Hangman down, Fletcher gets his opportunity to bring him up for a powerbomb onto the apron as the crow show their displeasure. Kyle gets back into the ring as the ref begins the count.

Page gets back in the ring, only to be cut off by Fletcher who goes after the shoulder. Adam is still on the apron as Fletcher leaves the ring to pull a table out from underneath, setting it up before climbing back onto the apron. Page stops him from whatever he has planned.

Fletcher retaliates by stopping a Buckshot Lariat with a thrust kick and landing a hanging DDT for a two count. He follows up with a Michinoku Driver, but the champ will not give up as he kicks out at two again. Fletcher climbs up top for an elbow drop and another near-fall, before locking in a Boston Crab while going after the neck some more.

Page manages to break the hold by getting to the ropes, using the corner to get back on his feet, just as Fletcher comes charging in with a kick. He hits another one, but the third attempt gets cut off with a lariat by the champ. Both men are down as the ref begins a new count, and we see Kyle up first.

Page is up as well as the two trade strikes. This goes back and forth until Kyle goes to the ropes, only to run into a back body drop by the Hangman. Fall away slam connects and Page goes for another one, sending Fletcher into the corner for a close near-fall. This gives Kyle a chance to turn things around with some kicks.

The champ sends him to the outside before getting the drop on him. He brings Fletcher back in the ring for a powerbomb and the cover, but the challenger manages to kick out to save his chances. Page looks for a Dead Eye but Fletcher manages to fight back, though Page gets out of a tombstone piledriver attempt.

He goes to the corner but gets caught with a thrust kick by Fletcher, who lands a powerbomb for two. Page crawls to the ropes as Kyle lands some stomps for added damage. He leaves the ring for a DDT off the apron, but Page counters into a tombstone piledriver sending Fletcher down to the floor.

Page slowly makes his way back up to bring the challenger to the apron, giving Kyle a taste of his own medicine with a DDT that sends the TNT Championship crashing onto the floor. Page goes up top for a moonsault, but Fletcher gets out of the way forcing the Hangman to fall on the floor instead.

He brings Page over to the timekeeper’s table, standing him up before using the barricade as leverage for a sheer drop brainbuster that drives Adam through the table! After a moment, Fletcher brings the champ back into the ring and props him up against the corner for a running kick not once but twice.

From there, he follows that up with a sheer drop brain-buster and the cover, but somehow Page still manages to kick out before the count of three to keep this one alive. Fletcher brings him to the corner, but Page starts to fight back until they trade blows heading to the apron.

Hangman sends the challenger crashing through the table on the outside with a Dead Eye. Page brings Kyle back into the ring, looking for a Buckshot Lariat, but the challenger drops to the mat, which takes Hangman off his game as he too crashes to the canvas.

This leads to the ref beginning the count once more, with both men narrowly getting to their feet in the nick of time. Fletcher gets to the ropes, and this gives Page an idea as he gives a nod to his old friend for the V-Trigger, but a One-Winged Angel attempt gets blocked.

Fletcher ends up taking a Dead Eye from the champion but manages to kick out as we get the announcement that thirty minutes have gone by, with thirty remaining in the time limit. Page catches the challenger with a flurry of offense before hitting the One-Winged Angel, but Fletcher manages to kick out just in time.

Fletcher gets to turn things around as he drops the champ not once but twice, ending with a sheer drop brain-buster for the cover, but only gets a two count as Page kicks out. Fletcher can’t quite believe it as he starts landing a couple kicks on the champ, who slowly gets to his feet.

Now we see Page hit a few weak shots before Fletcher kicks him away, following up with a short arm lariat that sends the Hangman to the mat. He rips off the turnbuckle cover, giving out to the ref for telling him to stop before slamming Page onto the exposed turnbuckle.

He then sets the champ up on the turnbuckle, but Page stops the brain-buster attempt with some headbutts that causes Kyle to drop on the steel instead, before setting the challenger up for an avalanche Dead Eye, sending Fletcher hard onto the canvas.