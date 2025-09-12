AEW Alters Creative Plans For All Out Due To Wardlow’s Injury

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW star Wardlow is believed to have suffered a torn pectoral muscle following his return at last month’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

According to Fightful Select, Wardlow’s injury has impacted “immediate creative plans” for All Out, particularly because one of the main matches scheduled for next weekend’s event was set to feature Wardlow challenging “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW World Championship.

The report also indicates that, while Wardlow was initially considered for a match against Hangman Page at All Out, sources within AEW have confirmed that Kyle Fletcher was always intended to be Page’s opponent at the pay-per-view. This is why Fletcher’s match was officially announced last Wednesday night on Dynamite. Additionally, it was noted that Fletcher and Wardlow would have collaborated on some storyline work together.

Wardlow is anticipated to be sidelined for an extended period, and it was a significant topic of conversation at MJF’s wedding, where guests expressed their sympathy for Wardlow regarding his unfortunate injury.