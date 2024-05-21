AEW And Youtooz Teaming Up To Launch New Line Of Collectible Figures

Earlier this month, it was announced that AEW and Youtooz will team up as they will launch a new line of figures.

An official announcement was recently made that the company’s first Youtooz figures will include FTW Champion “Lionheart” Chris Jericho, AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm (in both color and black-and-white) and “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy.

According to Youtooz, pre-orders of the collectible figures will begin on Tuesday, May 28th, at 3PM ET and ship between October 25th and November 25th. Each figure is between 4.5 and 4.8 inches tall and costs $29.99.

Although an MJF figure was hinted at during the initial video teaser, it was not part of the recent announcement.

Youtooz figures are more similar to Funko Pops than traditional action figures, and for traditional wrestling figures, AEW has teamed up with Jazwares.