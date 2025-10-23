AEW Announces “Fright Night” Themed Episode Of Dynamite For Next Week

All Elite Wrestling has announced that next week’s pre-Halloween episode of Dynamite will be themed “Fright Night” and will take place at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas.

The show will be broadcast live on TBS and HBO Max, and it will also include a TV taping for the November 1st episode of Collision.

As previously reported by PWMania.com, the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament will kick off with first-round matches during next week’s episode. No additional matches have been announced yet.

Last year, the Fright Night episode of Dynamite occurred on October 30th.

That episode featured Private Party winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships from the Young Bucks and the debut of Bobby Lashley, who attacked Swerve Strickland and formed The Hurt Syndicate alongside MVP and Shelton Benjamin. Additionally, Kris Statlander, now the AEW Women’s World Champion, defeated Kamille in that show as well.