AEW Reveals Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Brackets

During Wednesday night’s post-AEW WrestleDream episode of Dynamite, the company unveiled the brackets for the upcoming AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament.

In the first round of the tournament, Queen Aminata and Jamie Hayter will face the Sisters of Sin, Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron will battle Athena and Mercedes Moné, Alex Windsor and Riho will take on Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa, and Anna Jay and Tay Melo will face Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford.

The tournament is set to kick off next week on Dynamite, which will take place at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas. The show will air live on TBS and HBO Max.

The pairing of Moné and Athena was formed last night on Dynamite after Athena appeared backstage following Moné’s 12-Belt celebration, which was interrupted by AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander. Athena proposed that they team up for the tournament, and Moné seemingly agreed as Athena took her off for “Minion training.”