Update Lineup For Next Month’s AEW Full Gear 2025 PPV

After last night’s post-AEW WrestleDream episode of Dynamite, the company announced an updated lineup for next month’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event.

AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander will defend her title against AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné.

Additionally, it has been announced that the Don Callis Family (Rocky “Azucar” Romero and Trent Beretta) will face Big Boom! A.J. and a mystery partner in a tag team match.

AEW Full Gear 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, November 22nd, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.