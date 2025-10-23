Backstage Update On When Swerve Strickland Could Return To AEW

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland is currently recovering from meniscus surgery, which he underwent in late August, as reported by PWMania.com.

According to Fightful Select, sources within AEW have expressed hope that Strickland could be ready to return to in-ring action sometime this winter, with December being a potential timeframe for his comeback. However, nothing is certain at this stage, and any setbacks or complications could alter this timeline.

Strickland last competed for the company at AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door 2025, where he lost an AEW Unified Championship Match against Kazuchika Okada.

AEW wrote Strickland off television in August after an attack by Okada, allowing him to undergo surgery.

He had been managing this injury since 2019 during his time in WWE, initially opting for a month-long break before returning to action.