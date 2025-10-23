Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (10/25/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s post-AEW WrestleDream episode of Collision, which will be held at the Boeing Center at TechPort in San Antonio, Texas.

The show is scheduled to air at its regular start time of 8 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max.

In an exciting $400,000 All-Star 8-Man Tag Team Match, Jurassic Express, consisting of “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus, will take on FTR, featuring Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood, as well as The Young Bucks, made up of Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson.

Additionally, “The Toxic Spider” Thekla from Triangle of Madness will face Mina Shirakawa in a singles match, and “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” HOOK will also compete in a singles match.

In another singles match, “The Bastard” PAC from The Death Riders will go up against “The Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii from The Conglomeration. We will also hear from AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page during the episode.

