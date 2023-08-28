AEW Announces Full Gear 2023 Date & Location

AEW announced during yesterday’s All In London PPV Event that the promotion’s 2023 Full Gear PPV will take place on Saturday, November 18th inside the Forum in Los Angeles, California. AEW also announced that their weekly episode of AEW Collision, which normally takes place on a Saturday night at 8PM ET, will be taking place on a Friday night. These announcements were made by AEW CEO Tony Khan at the AEW All In media scrum.

The promotion’s 2022 Full Gear PPV, which took place from inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, featured MJF defeating Jon Moxley to become the new AEW World Champion in the main event.

You can check out the announcement in the video below: