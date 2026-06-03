Wednesday, June 3, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

AEW Announces Grand Slam: Mexico 2026 PPV Set For August 5 In Mexico City

By
James Hetfield
-
AEW Grand Slam Mexico 2026
AEW Grand Slam Mexico 2026

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced that the 2026 Grand Slam: Mexico pay-per-view (PPV) event will take place on Wednesday, August 5th, at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico.

Tickets for the event will go on sale at 10 AM local time on Saturday, June 6th.

The inaugural Grand Slam: Mexico event was held at the same venue on June 18th, 2025, marking AEW’s debut in Mexico. In that event, MJF faced Mistico in a singles match, while Zeuxis successfully defended her CMLL Women’s Championship against former TBS Champion Mercedes Moné.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved