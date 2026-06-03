AEW Announces Grand Slam: Mexico 2026 PPV Set For August 5 In Mexico City

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced that the 2026 Grand Slam: Mexico pay-per-view (PPV) event will take place on Wednesday, August 5th, at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico.

Tickets for the event will go on sale at 10 AM local time on Saturday, June 6th.

The inaugural Grand Slam: Mexico event was held at the same venue on June 18th, 2025, marking AEW’s debut in Mexico. In that event, MJF faced Mistico in a singles match, while Zeuxis successfully defended her CMLL Women’s Championship against former TBS Champion Mercedes Moné.