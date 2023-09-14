AEW Announces Matches For Saturday’s Collision

You can officially pencil in a pair of big matches for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

On the AEW Grand Slam “go-home” edition of Dynamite on Wednesday night, the company announced the addition of Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill in tag-team action.

Previously announced for the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT Saturday night program is FTR defending their AEW World Tag-Team Championships against The Iron Savages in the first of many open challenges.

