AEW Announces Matches For Saturday’s Collision

By
Matt Boone
-
(Photo Credit: AEW)

You can officially pencil in a pair of big matches for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

On the AEW Grand Slam “go-home” edition of Dynamite on Wednesday night, the company announced the addition of Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill in tag-team action.

Previously announced for the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT Saturday night program is FTR defending their AEW World Tag-Team Championships against The Iron Savages in the first of many open challenges.

Make sure to join us here every Saturday night for live AEW Collision results coverage.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR