AEW Announces New Segment For This Week’s Dynamite

You can officially pencil in a new segment for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

On Monday, the company announced the addition of a segment featuring Le Sex Gods, as Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara will talk before their showdown at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam next week.

Previously announced for Wednesday’s show is Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong in the Grand Slam Title Eliminator Tournament finals, Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose in an AEW Women’s title eliminator, Jon Moxley vs. Big Bill for the AEW International title, Hangman Page vs. Brian Cage, as well as Don Callis revealing his next masterpiece.

