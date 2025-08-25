Samoa Joe Set For First Independent Wrestling Match Since 2015

AEW World Trios Champion Samoa Joe will be returning to the independent wrestling scene for the first time in a decade. Joe has been announced for Impact Zone Wrestling’s “Long Live The King” event in Arizona this November.

The promotion confirmed on its official Facebook page that Joe will face Navajo Warrior on Saturday, November 8. The bout will serve as the retirement match for Warrior, a 55-year-old veteran who has competed since the early 1990s and previously made appearances for WWE under the name Shawn Dakota.

This marks Joe’s first independent match since August 2015, shortly before he officially signed with WWE NXT.

Joe heads into the match following a successful defense of the AEW World Trios Championship at Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Tickets and additional details for the event are available below.