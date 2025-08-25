Tony Khan Explains New AEW Policy To Ensure Integrity Of Championship Matches

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan participated in the post-show media scrum for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

During the discussion, he addressed various topics, including the new policy that will provide one week’s notice before executing match contracts within the company.

Khan said, “Here’s what I think. I think that I want AEW to be different. And I’ve been listening to the feedback and the voice of the fans, and I think people want the championships and the sport of wrestling to have integrity. We’re having our best year in the history of AEW, and I think a lot of it is [that] we’re willing to listen to the fans, that we care about the sport, and we want the fans to believe what we’re doing.”

He continued, “I think it’s really important that when we have a contract execution and the integrity of the championship, that we can maintain the dignity of the sport. I also think it’s very, very important to promote championship matches. I don’t want to have a big-ticket championship match that we’re not able to advertise. And also, I don’t really want to necessarily utilize a stipulation here that’s being utilized in other places. I’m not trying to duplicate what other people are doing.”

Khan added, “That’s why going forward, I want to set the tone that from now on I think the right thing to do is, all contract executions should be on at least a week’s notice so we can properly promote the matches. So that we can properly give the fans notice and have the integrity of a championship match. I think it’s for the best for us, I think it’s for the best for our media partners and the integrity of the championships, if that makes sense.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)