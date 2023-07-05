AEW Announces New Streaming Deal

All Elite Wrestling has announced a new Latin American and Caribbean streaming deal.

On Wednesday, the promotion issued the following press release:

All Elite Wrestling and ViX Sign Deal to Stream AEW in Latin America and The Caribbean

Tune-In today, Wednesday, July 5th to “AEW: Dynamite” Streaming Exclusively on ViX at 6 p.m. CDMX

July 5, 2023 – ViX, the world’s leading Spanish-language streaming service owned by TelevisaUnivision, and top American professional wrestling promoter, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), announce a multi-year agreement that will bring AEW’s premium matches and entertainment exclusively to ViX subscribers in Mexico, as well as countries in Latin America* and the Caribbean*.

AEW is the new professional wrestling league that is taking the world by storm with its meteoric rise, record-breaking viewership ratings, a world-class roster of stars, as well as highly entertaining, high-quality product.

Starting today, Wednesday, July 5th, subscriber to ViX’s premium plan in the regions listed above will have access to the most exciting action from AEW each week:

* “AEW: Dynamite” – Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CDMX

* “AEW: Rampage” – Fridays at 10 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CDMX

* “AEW: Collision” – AEW’s newest show, on Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CDMX

This exclusive transmission agreement for ViX also includes several special wrestling events such as:

AEW’s quarterly “Battle of the Belts” special; the popular pay-per-view events on a 30-day delay: “Revolution,” “Double or Nothing,” “All Out,” and “Full Gear;” and more than 190 episodes with commentary in Spanish of “AEW: Dark” and “AEW: Dark Elevation.” All these specials will be available on the AVOD service of the streaming platform.

The agreement between ViX and AEW brings top level wrestling to its dedicated fans in Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean who can start enjoying impressive battles directly to their homes and mobile devices today with AEW Dynamite streaming at 6 p.m. CDMX on ViX.

AEW’s star-studded roster includes Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, MJF, Jon Moxley, Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Saraya, Kenny Omega, Matt & Nick Jackson, Darby Allin, Sting, Orange Cassidy, Jade Cargill, Dr. Britt Baker, Claudio Castagnoli, Adam Cole, Andrade El Idolo, The Acclaimed, The Lucha Bros., Jungle Boy, Samoa Joe, Athena, Thunder Rosa, Ricky Starks, RUSH, Wardlow, Buddy Matthews, Powerhouse Hobbs, and many more. Further bolstering its global pop culture infiltration, AEW has launched impressive collections of video games, action figures, trading cards, merchandise and more.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

ViX offers more information on AEW event timing and playback HERE.

* AEW programming will be available on VIX in the following locations:

Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela and in the Caribbean region including: Anguilla, Aruba, Antigua, Barbados, Barbuda, Belize, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, French Guiana (Guyane), Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Isla del Maiz, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Providencia Island, Saba, San Andres Island, St. Barthelemy, St. Christopher [St. Kitts] & Nevis, St. Eustatius, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, St. Vincent & The Grenadines, Suriname, Swan Island, Trinidad & Tobago, and Turks And Caicos Islands.

